Reiff has been ruled out for the remainder of Monday's contest against the Seahawks due to a concussion, Chad Graff of The Athletic reports.

The veteran tackle will have to pass concussion protocol before he can return to the field this week. Look for Rashod Hill to protect Kirk Cousins' blindside for the remainder of Monday's contest.

