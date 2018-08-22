Thomas (undisclosed) sat out of Tuesday's practice, Dane Mizutani of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Friday's preseason game against the Seahawks may be the final stage of Thomas' competition against Mike Boone for the No. 3 RB job. The nature of Thomas' injury is unclear, however, so it's tough to declare he'll be ready for the test. Thomas shines with a dual-threat game, rushing the ball 13 times for 54 yards and catching three balls for 109 yards and two touchdowns in two preseason games.

