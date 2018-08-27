Thomas (undisclosed) participated in Sunday's practice, Chad Graff of The Athletic Minnesota reports.

Thomas was sidelined for Friday's preseason game but it looks like whatever was bothering him was a minor ailment. He'll continue fighting for a spot as the No. 3 running back on the Vikings' final roster.

