Thomas had five carries for 25 yards in Saturday's preseason loss to Jacksonville. Meanwhile, Mike Boone had 13 carries for 91 yards and a touchdown.

The competition for the No. 3 RB role remains close as Thomas had the big game in the first preseason contests (eight carries for 29 yards and three receptions for 109 yards and two touchdowns) and Boone had a big outing in the second. Thomas still averaged five yards a carry and played later in the game with the second- and third-string offense, so he held his own. The battle for the No. 3 role will likely be decided late in camp, and only Mack Brown has fallen behind due to a poor first game and missing the second game with an injury.