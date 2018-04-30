Vikings' Roc Thomas: Inks deal with Minnesota after going undrafted
Thomas signed with the Vikings as an undrafted free agent Monday, Chris Tomasson of twincities.com reports.
The Vikings have shared their intentions of adding depth to the backfield. Even so, it's unlikely Thomas will be carrying the ball up in Minnesota anytime soon. With a soon-to-be healthy Dalvin Cook (knee) and Latavius Murray still in the mix, Thomas' best shot at making the team will come through special teams.
