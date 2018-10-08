Thomas had four carries for eight yards and one reception for six yards on two targets in Sunday's win at Philadelphia. He also lost a fumble on a lateral.

The lost fumble was technically credited to Kirk Cousins, but it was a pass that Thomas should have easily caught and mishandled. Thomas was the primary backup to Latavius Murray, but his misplay could mean Mike Boone gets more snaps if Dalvin Cook remains out with a hamstring injury.