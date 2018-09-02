Thomas (ankle) has made Minnesota's 53-man roster, ESPN 1500 am Twin Cities reports.

Thomas left Thursday's preseason game with an ankle injury but it must not be serious for him to make the final roster. It looks like Mike Boone won the No. 3 running back role, but Thomas could get back into the mix. However, both running backs may be limited to special teams with Dalvin Cook and Latavius Murray set to get almost all the work at running back.

