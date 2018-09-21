Thomas may have a role in Minnesota's offense Sunday against the Bills, ESPN.com's Courtney Cronin reports.

Inactive for the first two games of his career, Thomas figures to make his first NFL appearance now that Dalvin Cook (hamstring) has been ruled out and Mike Boone (groin) is listed as questionable. Boone is ahead of Thomas in the pecking order and seems to be on track to play, but it won't come as any surprise if Thomas also gets a few carries. Murray figures to shoulder most of the workload, at least while the game remains competitive.

