Thomas did not play in Friday's preseason game due to an undisclosed injury, ESPN 1500 am Twin Cities reports.

Mike Boone didn't have a great game as the third running back, rushing nine times for 26 yards (2.9 YPC) and catching four of six targets for 13 yards, and left with a bruised right knee. The competition for the third running back role remains unsettled entering the final preseason game as a result.