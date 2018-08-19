Vikings' Roc Thomas: Rushes for 25 yards
Thomas had five carries for 25 yards in Saturday's preseason loss to Jacksonville. Meanwhile, Mike Boone had 13 carries for 91 yards and a touchdown.
The competition for the No. 3 RB role remains close. Thomas had the big game in the first preseason contests (eight carries for 29 yards and three receptions for 109 yards and two touchdowns), and Boone had a big outing in the second. Thomas still averaged five yards per carry and played later in the game with the second- and third-string offenses, so he held his own. The battle for the No. 3 role will likely be decided late in camp, and only Mack Brown has fallen behind due to a poor first game and missing the second game with an injury.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Rookie RB stock watch
Chris Towers checks in on the much-hyped rookie class after the second round of preseason action...
-
2018 Fantasy Football rankings, sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Ranking Browns with Gordon back
Josh Gordon is back. Are the Browns a good Fantasy offense?
-
Great news: Gordon is back
Josh Gordon announced his return to the Browns Saturday, and Fantasy players should be very...
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Draft Ekeler
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Fantasy Don't Want To Draft List
Dave Richard won't turn down a great deal, but these fifteen players won't be on his team at...