Thomas had five carries for 25 yards in Saturday's preseason loss to Jacksonville. Meanwhile, Mike Boone had 13 carries for 91 yards and a touchdown.

The competition for the No. 3 RB role remains close. Thomas had the big game in the first preseason contests (eight carries for 29 yards and three receptions for 109 yards and two touchdowns), and Boone had a big outing in the second. Thomas still averaged five yards per carry and played later in the game with the second- and third-string offenses, so he held his own. The battle for the No. 3 role will likely be decided late in camp, and only Mack Brown has fallen behind due to a poor first game and missing the second game with an injury.