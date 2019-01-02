Thomas signed a reserve/future contract with the Vikings, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Thomas finished the 2018 season on the Vikings' practice squad after appearing in five games for Minnesota earlier on in the year. He'll now get an offseason to compete with Mike Boone, Ameer Abdullah, and whoever else the team might bring in to compete for a depth role behind Dalvin Cook and Latavius Murray in advance of the 2019 campaign.

