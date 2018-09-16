Vikings' Roc Thomas: Won't suit up Sunday
Thomas (coach's decision) is listed as inactive for Sunday's game against the Packers.
Thomas was sidelined during Week 1 due to an ankle injury, but returned to full participation at practice Wednesday. He'll be a healthy scratch Sunday, however, while Dalvin Cook and Latavius Murray handle the work out of the backfield.
