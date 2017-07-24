Adams is the leading candidate to win the kick return job in place of Cordarrelle Patterson, who left in free agency, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Adams, a fifth-round 2017 draft pick, will try to make the 53-man roster as a receiver, so winning the kick return job could help his standing. Still, it's a wide-open competition with Jerick McKinnon and seventh-rounder Stacy Coley also in the mix.