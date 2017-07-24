Vikings' Rodney Adams: Favorite to win kick return job
Adams is the leading candidate to win the kick return job in place of Cordarrelle Patterson, who left in free agency, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
Adams, a fifth-round 2017 draft pick, will try to make the 53-man roster as a receiver, so winning the kick return job could help his standing. Still, it's a wide-open competition with Jerick McKinnon and seventh-rounder Stacy Coley also in the mix.
