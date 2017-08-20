Adams had four receptions for 26 yards, returned a punt for nine yards and had two kickoffs for 17 yards. However, he lost a fumble on a kickoff return.

Adams' fumble was costly as it give Seattle great field position. Adams was thought to be the favorite for the kick return job, but ball security issues could cost him the role. Jerick McKinnon and seventh-rounder Stacy Coley are also in the mix for the kickoff return job.