Play

Adams had four receptions for 26 yards, returned a punt for nine yards and had two kickoffs for 17 yards. However, he lost a fumble on a kickoff return.

Adams' fumble was costly as it give Seattle great field position. Adams was thought to be the favorite for the kick return job, but ball security issues could cost him the role. Jerick McKinnon and seventh-rounder Stacy Coley are also in the mix for the kickoff return job.

More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories