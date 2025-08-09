Vikings' Rondale Moore: Carted off with leg injury
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Moore suffered an apparent lower left leg injury on a punt return and was carted off during the second quarter of Saturday's preseason game against Houston, Ben Goessling of The Minnesota Star Tribune reports.
Moore is competing for the punt return and depth receiver role with the Vikings, but it looks like he suffered a significant injury in the team's first preseason game.
