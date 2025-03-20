The Vikings signed Moore (knee) on Wednesday.

Moore missed the entire 2024 season with a non-contact knee injury he suffered in a joint practice with the Dolphins last August. He was a second-round pick by the Cardinals in 2021 and appeared in 39 games for the team across three seasons, catching 135 passes for 1,201 yards and three touchdowns. In Minnesota, Moore will look to compete with Jalen Nailor for a depth job behind Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison.