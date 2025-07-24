Moore is healthy for training camp and competing for work as a punt returner, Mark Craig of The Star Tribune reports.

The 2021 second-round pick never panned out as a starting wide receiver, but he'll try to continue his career as a return specialist and depth wideout after a non-contact knee injury last summer cost him the entire 2024 campaign. The Vikings return starting wideouts Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison and Jalen Nailor, with rookie third-round pick Tai Felton giving the team a fourth roster lock at the position. That likely leaves two spots up for grabs, with special teams potentially a big factor in determining them.