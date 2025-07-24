Vikings' Rondale Moore: Healthy for camp
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Moore is healthy for training camp and competing for work as a punt returner, Mark Craig of The Star Tribune reports.
The 2021 second-round pick never panned out as a starting wide receiver, but he'll try to continue his career as a return specialist and depth wideout after a non-contact knee injury last summer cost him the entire 2024 campaign. The Vikings return starting wideouts Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison and Jalen Nailor, with rookie third-round pick Tai Felton giving the team a fourth roster lock at the position. That likely leaves two spots up for grabs, with special teams potentially a big factor in determining them.
More News
-
Vikings' Rondale Moore: Participating in OTAs•
-
Vikings' Rondale Moore: Finds new home in Minnesota•
-
Falcons' Rondale Moore: Out for the season•
-
Falcons' Rondale Moore: Carted off with non-contact injury•
-
Falcons' Rondale Moore: Mostly repping with backups•
-
Falcons' Rondale Moore: Headed to Atlanta•