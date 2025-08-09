Vikings' Rondale Moore: Slated for MRI
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Moore has a "pretty significant" left knee injury, according to head coach Kevin O'Connell, and will have an MRI on Sunday, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports.
Moore was hurt on a punt return during the second quarter of Saturday's preseason contest against Houston. The veteran wideout was competing for a role as the Vikings' primary punt returner as well as for a depth wideout spot, but an extended absence could obviously impact those aspirations. Moore's MRI should provided more clarity about the specifics of his injury and a timeline for his potential return.
