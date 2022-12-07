Blacklock (illness) wasn't listed on Wednesday's injury report.
Blacklock missed Sunday's game against the Jets as a result of an illness, but his absence from Wednesday's injury report suggests that he's healthy and ready to return to action this weekend versus the Lions. The 290-pounder will likely continue operating as a rotational piece on Minnesota's defensive line.
