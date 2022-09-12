Blacklock had two quarterback hurries in Sunday's win over Green Bay.
Blacklock played on ten of the defense's 62 snaps as he'll be a backup defensive tackle to begin the season. The 24-year-old racked up 36 tackles (24 solo), two sacks, a forced fumble and two pass defenses in 14 games with Houston last season before being traded to Minnesota in August.
More News
-
Vikings' Ross Blacklock: Traded to Vikings•
-
Texans' Ross Blacklock: Suffering from groin injury•
-
Texans' Ross Blacklock: Dealing with leg injury•
-
Texans' Ross Blacklock: Returns from COVID list•
-
Texans' Ross Blacklock: Lands on COVID list•
-
Texans' Ross Blacklock: Experiences drop in playing time•