Blacklock (coach's decision) is inactive Sunday against the Lions.
Blacklock missed Week 13 against the Jets due to an illness, but he did return to the practice field this week, while also shedding his injury designation. In his absence, James Lynch and Esezi Otomewo will likely be in line for increased opportunity.
