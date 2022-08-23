The Vikings placed Connelly (knee) on the reserve/PUP list Tuesday, Craig Peters of the team's official site reports.

Connelly is now required to sit out the team's first four games, as he's still recovering from a torn ACL he suffered last December. Once medically cleared to return to game action, the fourth-year pro is expected to contribute mostly on special teams, given he's played just one defensive snap compared to 410 special teams snaps over the last two seasons.