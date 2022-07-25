Connelly (knee) was placed on the reserve/Physically Unable to Perform list Monday, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
Connelly is still recovering from the torn ACL he suffered last season and he will now be unavailable for the preseason. Once healthy, the linebacker is expected to be mostly a special-teams contributor this year.
