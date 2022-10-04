The Vikings activated Connelly (knee) from their reserve/PUP list Tuesday, Craig Peters of the team's official site reports.

Connelly suffered a torn ACL against the Steelers in December, and he was later placed on Minnesota's reserve/PUP list in August. The 27-year-old was required to miss the team's first four games, but he'll now be eligible to return Week 5 against the Bears. Connelly is expected to be a heavy contributor on special teams moving forward, as he's amassed 410 special teams snaps compared to just one defensive snap over the last two seasons.