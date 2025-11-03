Head coach Kevin O'Connell told reporters Monday that Kelly (concussion, IR) will begin working off to the side of practice this week, Kevin Seifert of ESPN.com reports.

O'Connell also noted that this doesn't necessarily mean the Vikings will open Kelly's 21-day practice window, it's just a step in the right direction for his return. The veteran center was placed on injured reserve in early October after sustaining two concussions through Minnesota's first four games.