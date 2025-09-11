Kelly was estimated as a non-participant in Wednesday's practice walkthrough due to a toe issue.

Kelly logged all 56 of the Vikings' offensive snaps versus Chicago on Monday but hurt his toe in the process. His participation level (or lack thereof) throughout the rest of the week should provide more insight on whether he'll be able to suit up Sunday against the Falcons. If Kelly can't play in that game, Michael Jurgens may be asked to start at center.