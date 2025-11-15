Kelly (concussion) has been ruled out for Sunday's Week 11 matchup against Chicago, Dane Mizutani of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Kelly was designated to return from IR on Wednesday, and he logged a trio of limited practices this week. However, he's not yet ready to play as he continues to work his way back from a concussion he suffered in Week 4 against Pittsburgh. Kelly's next chance to suit up will come Sunday, Nov. 23 against Green Bay. Until Kelly is able to return, Michael Jurgens should continue to start at center for the Vikings.