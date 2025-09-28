Kelly (concussion) has been ruled out for the rest of Sunday's game against Pittsburgh.

Kelly remained in the locker room after halftime while being evaluated for a head injury, and the veteran center has entered the league's concussion protocol. It's the second time Kelly has entered concussion protocol this season; it prevented him from playing Week 2 against the Falcons, and he is in jeopardy of missing the Vikings' Week 5 clash against the Browns on Sunday, Oct. 5. With Kelly sidelined, Michael Jurgens will remain at center for the rest of the game.