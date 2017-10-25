Vikings' Sam Bradford: Absent from first practice of week

Bradford (knee) wasn't present for the Vikings' practice Wednesday, Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com reports.

Bradford has missed the last two games after experiencing renewed swelling in his left knee, and his absence Wednesday suggests he's trending toward missing another contest Sunday against the Browns. It's unclear how much progress Bradford has made in his recovery to date, or if he'll even take the field again this season. Case Keenum is expected to continue serving as the Vikings' starting quarterback until at least Week 10, when Teddy Bridgewater (knee) could be ready to return from injury and challenge Keenum for the top spot on the depth chart.