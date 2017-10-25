Vikings' Sam Bradford: Absent from first practice of week
Bradford (knee) wasn't present for the Vikings' practice Wednesday, Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com reports.
Bradford has missed the last two games after experiencing renewed swelling in his left knee, and his absence Wednesday suggests he's trending toward missing another contest Sunday against the Browns. It's unclear how much progress Bradford has made in his recovery to date, or if he'll even take the field again this season. Case Keenum is expected to continue serving as the Vikings' starting quarterback until at least Week 10, when Teddy Bridgewater (knee) could be ready to return from injury and challenge Keenum for the top spot on the depth chart.
More News
-
Wentz, Dak, Watson rising in Dynasty
Heath Cummings updates his top-30 dynasty quarterbacks and discusses risers and fallers.
-
End-of-bench stash power rankings
Struggling with who deserves the last couple of spots on your roster? Check out the stash power...
-
What you missed: Parker improving
DeVante Parker could be back on the field, finally, while Martavis Bryant doesn't look likely...
-
Week 8 Waiver Wire: Bye help
With six teams on a bye, finding good players could be tough this week. But Jamey Eisenberg...
-
Week 8 Trade Chart: Time to deal
Six teams are on bye in each of the next two weeks and the waiver wire isn't rich with free-agent...
-
Week 8 Rankings Breakdown
With six teams on bye, the rankings continue to get shaken up. Chris Towers takes a look at...