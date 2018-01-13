Vikings' Sam Bradford: Activated off IR
The Vikings activated Bradford (knee) from injured reserve Saturday, Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com reports.
It seems likely that Bradford will suit up, but it remains to be seen where he will sit in the pecking order behind starter Case Keenum. His activation may indicate the Vikings feel more comfortable with him as the No. 2 quarterback, given that Teddy Bridgewater has not played any meaningful snaps since the 2015 season.
