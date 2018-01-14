Vikings' Sam Bradford: Backing up Keenum on Sunday
Bradford (knee) is listed as active for Sunday's playoff game against the Saints, the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
Bradford, who came off IR on Saturday, is thus slated to serve as Case Keenum's backup Sunday, while Teddy Bridgewater, who had worked as the team's No. 2 QB down the stretch,was made inactive by the Vikings.
