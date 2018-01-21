Vikings' Sam Bradford: Backup duty again Sunday

Bradford will serve as the Vikings' backup quarterback in Sunday's NFC championship game at Philadelphia.

For the second week in a row, Bradford has usurped Teddy Bridgewater as the top reserve option to starter Case Keenum, who has handled most of the offensive snaps among Vikings QBs since Week 2.

