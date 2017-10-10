Vikings' Sam Bradford: Done for day
Bradford has been ruled out for the remainder of Monday's game against the Bears after appearing to aggravate his injured left knee, Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun Times reports.
Bradford had been struggling to get anything going offensively all night, although it's fair to wonder if his performance was compromised by his physical condition. Now that he's been pulled for the game, Case Keenum will take the reins of the Vikings offense.
More News
-
Vikings' Sam Bradford: Back in action Monday•
-
Vikings' Sam Bradford: Expected to start on MNF•
-
Vikings' Sam Bradford: Officially questionable•
-
Vikings' Sam Bradford: Limited at Friday's practice•
-
Vikings' Sam Bradford: Limited in practice Thursday•
-
Vikings' Sam Bradford: Set to practice Thursday•
-
Dump Big Ben, Big Blue? Believe it?
Deshaun Watson was incredible again in Week 5. He looks like the best quarterback in Fantasy....
-
Early look at the waiver wire
More rookie running backs appear ready to make plays, but it's a pair of veteran pass catchers...
-
Giants lose Beckham to serious injury
How will Fantasy owners recover from losing Odell Beckham? It'll be easier than what the Giants...
-
Week 5 injury report
It's a busy injury report Sunday, and the early games are shaping up to have plenty of inactives....
-
Week 5 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 5? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...
-
Week 5 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em
Jamey Eisenberg says disappointing players like Jay Ajayi, Marshawn Lynch, Isaiah Crowell and...