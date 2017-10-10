Play

Vikings' Sam Bradford: Done for day

Bradford has been ruled out for the remainder of Monday's game against the Bears after appearing to aggravate his injured left knee, Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun Times reports.

Bradford had been struggling to get anything going offensively all night, although it's fair to wonder if his performance was compromised by his physical condition. Now that he's been pulled for the game, Case Keenum will take the reins of the Vikings offense.

