Vikings' Sam Bradford: Dr. Andrews confirms no structural damage

Bradford did not suffer any structural damage to his injured left knee, and he remains week-to-week after a second opinion from Dr. James Andrews confirmed the injury is a bone bruise, NFL.com reports.

Bradford was able to participate in limited practices Wednesday and Thursday, though he wasn't close to getting himself ready for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, which means Case Keenum will start again. It's certainly good news that Bradford didn't suffer a more serious injury, though he also doesn't appear to be that close to returning.