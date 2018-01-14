Vikings' Sam Bradford: Expected to dress as backup Sunday
Bradford (knee), who was activated from injured reserve Saturday, is expected to serve as the top backup to starter Case Keenum during Sunday's divisional-round matchup with the Saints, Chris Mortensen of ESPN reports.
Keenum has played well enough in the starting role for the bulk of the season to prevent Bradford from reclaiming the top spot on the depth chart Sunday, and likely for the duration of the postseason, barring an injury to the former. It appears, however, that head coach Mike Zimmer views Bradford as a better insurance option at quarterback than Teddy Bridgewater, who has played just nine offensive snaps this season since returning from a severe knee injury that had sidelined him for about 14 months. If he's not pressed into postseason action, Bradford may have seen his last action with the Vikings, as he's set to become an unrestricted free agent after the season.
More News
-
Divisional round injury updates
Playing in a playoff challenge for Fantasy? We've got the latest on injuries to help you o...
-
Turner heads to Carolina to save Cam
In a look back at Norv Turner's last 12 years as a playcaller, Dave Richard draws conclusions...
-
Who helped you win in 2017?
Todd Gurley was the biggest winner for Fantasy owners in 2017, but he wasn't the only running...
-
Fantasy football playoff rankings update
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to target in...
-
NFL Playoff Challenge: Pick Brady, Jones
Mike McClure has won over $1 million playing Fantasy Football and gives his optimal divisional...
-
Divisional round DFS lineups
Jamey Eisenberg gives you lineup suggestions on FanDuel and DraftKings for the divisional...