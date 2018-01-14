Vikings' Sam Bradford: Expected to dress as backup Sunday

Bradford (knee), who was activated from injured reserve Saturday, is expected to serve as the top backup to starter Case Keenum during Sunday's divisional-round matchup with the Saints, Chris Mortensen of ESPN reports.

Keenum has played well enough in the starting role for the bulk of the season to prevent Bradford from reclaiming the top spot on the depth chart Sunday, and likely for the duration of the postseason, barring an injury to the former. It appears, however, that head coach Mike Zimmer views Bradford as a better insurance option at quarterback than Teddy Bridgewater, who has played just nine offensive snaps this season since returning from a severe knee injury that had sidelined him for about 14 months. If he's not pressed into postseason action, Bradford may have seen his last action with the Vikings, as he's set to become an unrestricted free agent after the season.