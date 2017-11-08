Vikings' Sam Bradford: Expected to land on IR

The Vikings are expected to place Bradford (knee) on season-ending injured reserve Wednesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. Bradford underwent arthroscopic surgery on his left knee Tuesday.

Minnesota will likely make the transaction official later Wednesday, when fellow quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (knee) is slated to get activated from the Physically Unable to Perform list in a corresponding transaction. Bradford's knee scope is only expected to keep him sidelined for a few weeks, but the Vikings determined the impending return of Bridgewater and the solid play of fill-in starter Case Keenum left their quarterback situation in good enough hands to justify shutting down the 2010 No. 1 overall pick. Bradford is hopeful that the procedure will clear up the inflammation that had been plaguing him since Week 1, but given the litany of health issues he's endured throughout his career, the veteran could be hard pressed to earn significant guaranteed money during the offseason, when he's set to become a free agent.