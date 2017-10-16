Vikings' Sam Bradford: Feeling better after weekend

Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said Monday that Bradford (knee) is feeling better but won't necessarily be ready to practice Wednesday, Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com reports.

Bradford recently traveled to New York for Regenokine blood-spinning treatment, which is expected to take five or six days. Combining that information with a recent report that the quarterback's surgically repaired left knee could eventually lead him to consider an early retirement, it's hard to imagine Bradford returning to practice Wednesday and then starting Sunday's game against the Ravens. He should still be viewed as out indefinitely, but the Vikings do at least have some good news on the quarterback front, with Teddy Bridgewater (knee) set to resume practicing Wednesday. While Case Keenum likely will start at least one more game, the team may soon have other options at quarterback, be it Bridgewater, Bradford, or both.