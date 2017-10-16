Vikings' Sam Bradford: Feeling better after weekend
Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said Monday that Bradford (knee) is feeling better but won't necessarily be ready to practice Wednesday, Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com reports.
Bradford recently traveled to New York for Regenokine blood-spinning treatment, which is expected to take five or six days. Combining that information with a recent report that the quarterback's surgically repaired left knee could eventually lead him to consider an early retirement, it's hard to imagine Bradford returning to practice Wednesday and then starting Sunday's game against the Ravens. He should still be viewed as out indefinitely, but the Vikings do at least have some good news on the quarterback front, with Teddy Bridgewater (knee) set to resume practicing Wednesday. While Case Keenum likely will start at least one more game, the team may soon have other options at quarterback, be it Bridgewater, Bradford, or both.
More News
-
Vikings' Sam Bradford: Injury potentially career-threatening•
-
Vikings' Sam Bradford: Undergoes treatments for knee•
-
Vikings' Sam Bradford: Ruled out for matchup with Packers•
-
Vikings' Sam Bradford: Not at practice Friday•
-
Vikings' Sam Bradford: No practice Thursday•
-
Vikings' Sam Bradford: Not present for practice•
-
Believe in Peterson, Ingram?
Adrian Peterson surprised us all in Week 6, does that mean he's must-start moving forward?
-
Early waiver wire: Add McFadden, Perine
Quarterbacks will be a necessity for some owners, but depth is the name of the game when hunting...
-
Rodgers goes down with shoulder injury
Aaron Rodgers' injury could cost him at least six weeks of playing time -- and maybe more....
-
Week 6 Injury Updates
Ty Montgomery's absence looks like it should be limited to just one game, and there's plenty...
-
Elliott suspension again on hold
Despite the NFL’s statement this week that Ezekiel Elliott‘s six-game suspension has begun,...
-
Top DFS plays for Week 6
Heath Cummings says it's fine if you want to use Deshaun Watson at his high ownership and offers...