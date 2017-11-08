Vikings' Sam Bradford: Has surgery on knee

Bradford had surgery on his left knee Tuesday performed by Dr. James Andrews who "cleaned up" the knee in hopes of easing pain and discomfort, Chris Mortensen of ESPN reports.

Even if this was a minor procedure, it doesn't sound like Bradford is coming back any time soon and the Vikings may decide to put him on IR. With Case Keenum thriving in Bradford's stead as the Vikings' starting quarterback and Teddy Bridgewater (knee) set to return from the Physically Unable to Perform list this week to provide additional insurance at the position, Minnesota may not have much incentive to waste a roster spot on Bradford while his return timeline remains murky.