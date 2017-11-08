Vikings' Sam Bradford: Has surgery on knee
Bradford had surgery on his left knee Tuesday performed by Dr. James Andrews who "cleaned up" the knee in hopes of easing pain and discomfort, Chris Mortensen of ESPN reports.
Even if this was a minor procedure, it doesn't sound like Bradford is coming back any time soon and the Vikings may decide to put him on IR. With Case Keenum thriving in Bradford's stead as the Vikings' starting quarterback and Teddy Bridgewater (knee) set to return from the Physically Unable to Perform list this week to provide additional insurance at the position, Minnesota may not have much incentive to waste a roster spot on Bradford while his return timeline remains murky.
More News
-
Vikings' Sam Bradford: Seeking second opinion on knee•
-
Vikings' Sam Bradford: Making progress, but return date unknown•
-
Vikings' Sam Bradford: Out again this week•
-
Vikings' Sam Bradford: Sits out practice Thursday•
-
Vikings' Sam Bradford: Absent from first practice of week•
-
Vikings' Sam Bradford: Ruled out for Week 7•
-
Week 10 waiver wire options
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down all your best waiver wire options for Week 10 and helps you get...
-
Best Week 10 streaming options
Week 10 streamers include players coming off a bye, off an injury and off some dreadful pe...
-
Week 10 Trade Chart: Time to deal
Trade deadlines are coming in Fantasy leagues around the world. If this is your last shot at...
-
Week 10 Rankings Breakdown
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 10.
-
Week 10 TE rankings
Check out our expert rankings for Week 10.
-
Week 10 WR rankings
Check out our expert rankings for Week 10.