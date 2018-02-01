Vikings' Sam Bradford: Headed for free agency

Bradford completed 32 of 43 passes for 382 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions over two games for the Vikings in 2017.

Coming off a 2016 season in which he recorded the highest completion percentage in league history, Bradford came out blazing to start the 2017 campaign, dicing the Saints for 346 yards and three scores in Week 1. However, he seemingly suffered an unspecified left knee injury in the process and only made one more game appearance before ending the year on injured reserve. Bradford was ultimately activated during the Vikings' playoff run, so he appears to be entering the offseason at full health, but the Oklahoma product is nonetheless facing an uncertain future considering he'll be an unrestricted free agent at the end of the league year.