Vikings' Sam Bradford: Inactive Sunday

Bradford (knee) is inactive for Sunday's game at Pittsburgh, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Bradford's week began innocuously enough with a limited practice due to a knee concern, but Friday's injury report listed the quarterback as questionable before the team elevated Kyle Sloter to the 53-man roster Saturday. The preemptive move signaled the Vikings' worry, which was validated when Bradford's warmup Sunday included some throwing but little other movement, per Ben Goessling of the Minneapolis Star Tribune. In Bradford's place, Case Keenum will be under center in Week 2.