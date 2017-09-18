Vikings' Sam Bradford: Likely dealing with bone bruise

Bradford (knee) is believed to have a bone bruise, and the Vikings will re-evaluate him after seeing how his knee responds to an injection, Tom Pelissero of NFL.com reports.

Bradford missed Sunday's 26-9 loss to Pittsburgh while dealing with pain and swelling in the same left knee that needed ACL repair surgery in 2013 and 2014. It sounds as if the current issue may not involve the same ligament, though the Vikings' doctors reportedly had a tough time evaluating last week's MRI because Bradford has so much scar tissue built up around the ACL. His availability for Week 3 and beyond still seems to be totally up in the air.