Vikings' Sam Bradford: Likely dealing with bone bruise
Bradford (knee) is believed to have a bone bruise, and the Vikings will re-evaluate him after seeing how his knee responds to an injection, Tom Pelissero of NFL.com reports.
Bradford missed Sunday's 26-9 loss to Pittsburgh while dealing with pain and swelling in the same left knee that needed ACL repair surgery in 2013 and 2014. It sounds as if the current issue may not involve the same ligament, though the Vikings' doctors reportedly had a tough time evaluating last week's MRI because Bradford has so much scar tissue built up around the ACL. His availability for Week 3 and beyond still seems to be totally up in the air.
More News
-
Vikings' Sam Bradford: Next appearance unclear•
-
Vikings' Sam Bradford: Inactive Sunday•
-
Vikings' Sam Bradford: Downgraded to doubtful•
-
Vikings' Sam Bradford: Says he expects to play Sunday•
-
Vikings' Sam Bradford: Report says he'll be game-time decision•
-
Vikings' Sam Bradford: Questionable but expected to play at Pittsburgh•
-
What you missed Monday
If you didn't watch Monday Night Football, consider yourself lucky, because you missed some...
-
Brady's back, Carson's must-own
Heath Cummings looks at a wild Week 2 and tells you what you should believe, and what you...
-
Podcast: Week 2 standouts
From Chris Carson to tight end replacements to the lousy Seahawks passing game, we’re covering...
-
Carson is the RB to target
Rookie Chris Carson's 100-total-yard game against the 49ers should cement him as the Seahawks'...
-
Derrick Henry replacing Murray?
A hamstring injury put DeMarco Murray on the shelf in the second half of the Titans win over...
-
Olsen out, Benjamin, Funchess in
The Panthers have two receivers to pick up the slack from Greg Olsen's broken foot, but Fantasy...