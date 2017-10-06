Vikings' Sam Bradford: Limited at Friday's practice

Bradford (knee) was a limited participant at Friday's practice.

While he has yet to return to a full practice, Bradford did manage back-to-back limited sessions and said Friday his knee is feeling much better. Per Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com, the quarterback used the term "night and day" when comparing how his injury feels now to how it felt two weeks ago. Despite the clear optimism, Bradford stopped shy of making any proclamations regarding a return to action Monday against the Bears. He did acknowledge that he'll play before the pain completely subsides, saying that he doesn't expect his knee to fully heal any sooner than Minnesota's Week 9 bye. Bradford could come down to a game-time decision Monday.