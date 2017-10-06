Vikings' Sam Bradford: Limited at Friday's practice
Bradford (knee) was a limited participant at Friday's practice.
While he has yet to return to a full practice, Bradford did manage back-to-back limited sessions and said Friday his knee is feeling much better. Per Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com, the quarterback used the term "night and day" when comparing how his injury feels now to how it felt two weeks ago. Despite the clear optimism, Bradford stopped shy of making any proclamations regarding a return to action Monday against the Bears. He did acknowledge that he'll play before the pain completely subsides, saying that he doesn't expect his knee to fully heal any sooner than Minnesota's Week 9 bye. Bradford could come down to a game-time decision Monday.
More News
-
Vikings' Sam Bradford: Limited in practice Thursday•
-
Vikings' Sam Bradford: Set to practice Thursday•
-
Vikings' Sam Bradford: Still considered day-to-day•
-
Vikings' Sam Bradford: Sidelined again Sunday•
-
Vikings' Sam Bradford: No practice Wednesday•
-
Vikings' Sam Bradford: Uncertain to practice this week•
-
Week 5 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg runs down all the sleeper running backs for Week 5, including Wayne Gallman,...
-
Week 5 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 5? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...
-
Rankings: Rodgers, Bell rule top
Get ready for Week 5 with a breakdown of our expert rankings for the upcoming slate of gam...
-
Week 5 TE Rankings
Who are your top options at tight end? It's an ugly picture this week.
-
Week 5 WR Rankings
He hasn't been quite as explosive as expected, but our experts aren't close to giving up on...
-
Week 5 RB Rankings
Check out our trio of experts' rankings for the running back position.