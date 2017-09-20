Vikings' Sam Bradford: Limited at practice Wednesday
Bradford (knee) was a limited practice participant Wednesday, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.
Per Chris Tomasson of The St. Paul Pioneer Press, Bradford said Wednesday that he would like to think his chances of returning for Week 3 are good, but he then acknowledged that he won't have a real read on his availability until he sees how his knee responds in practice. His ability to practice in some capacity Wednesday is a good start, though he also was a limited participant all last week and didn't end up playing in Sunday's 26-9 loss to Pittsburgh. Should Bradford miss Sunday's game against Tampa Bay, the Vikings will be forced to rely on Case Keenum, whose presence under center would necessitate a major downgrade for Stefon Diggs, Adam Thielen and Kyle Rudolph.
