Vikings' Sam Bradford: Limited in practice Thursday
The Vikings listed Bradford (knee) as a limited participant at Thursday's practice.
As head coach Mike Zimmer promised prior to the session, Bradford was on the field for the Vikings' first practice of the week, though the quarterback didn't receive clearance for full activities. Since Bradford has been sidelined since the season opener with the left knee issue -- which has been diagnosed as a bone bruise -- the Vikings may want to see him put in a full practice before feeling confident in his ability to play in a game. He'll have two more opportunities this week to increase his involvement in practice, and if he's able to do so, his odds of suiting up for the Monday night matchup with the Bears would increase. Case Keenum has commanded the Vikings offense the past three contests, completing 61 percent of his passes for 755 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions.
