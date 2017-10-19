Vikings' Sam Bradford: Misses practice again

Bradford (knee) was absent Thursday from the Vikings' practice.

The Vikings haven't formally ruled Bradford out, but with the signal caller having failed to practice since aggravating his knee injury in the Oct. 9 game against the Bears, it appears to be a foregone conclusion that he'll miss Sunday's tilt with the Ravens. Case Keenum is on track to make his fifth start of the season Sunday while Kyle Sloter is slated to serve as his backup.