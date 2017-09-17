Vikings' Sam Bradford: Next appearance unclear

Bradford's (knee) next appearance for the Vikings is unknown. "Sam is fine," head coach Mike Zimmer said after Sunday's 26-9 loss at Pittsburgh. "He might play one game from now. He might play six weeks from now. Either way, he's fine."

Clearly, Bradford isn't fine if his range for a return spans from Week 3 to Week 8. The issue at hand is his left knee, which endured back-to-back surgeries to repair ACL tears in 2013 and 2014. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Bradford's MRI from Tuesday is "hard to read because he has so much scar tissue, but they [the Vikings] believe his ACL is still intact." Further evaluation is needed to determine the next course of action, but as long as Bradford is sidelined, Case Keenum will take over quarterback duties for the Vikings.