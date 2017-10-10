Vikings' Sam Bradford: No additional damage after follow-up MRI

Vikings athletic trainer Eric Sugarman said Tuesday that Bradford (knee) underwent a follow-up MRI following Monday's win over the Bears, which revealed no additional damage, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports. Bradford remains day-to-day, with Sugarman classifying the quarterback's injury as "wear and tear," according to Kevin Seifert of ESPN.com.

After missing the Vikings' previous three games while enduring complications with his surgically repaired left knee -- which he tore in 2013 and 2014 -- Bradford returned to the starting lineup Monday but appeared highly uncomfortable and immobile in the pocket. Bradford completed just five of 11 passes for 36 yards and was sacked four times in the first half before departing after aggravating the left knee injury, resulting in backup Case Keenum finishing out the contest and performing far more effectively than his predecessor. After Bradford's poor showing Monday, Sugarman declined to say when he expected the quarterback to return to action, but more clarification on that front should come when Bradford is reevaluated ahead of Wednesday's practice. Though Bradford completed an NFL record 72 percent of his passes a season ago while throwing just five interceptions and dazzled in the Vikings' Week 1 victory over the Saints, his ongoing knee problems and the subsequent success of Keenum in recent weeks could result in a quarterback controversy when both signal callers are healthy. Adding a further wrinkle is the potential return of former starter Teddy Bridgewater (knee), who will be evaluated next week and could be cleared to come off the Physically Unable to Perform list and return to practice.