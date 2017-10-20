Vikings' Sam Bradford: No practice Friday
Bradford (knee) didn't take part in Friday's practice, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
Bradford was unable to get in any practice time this week, so it's likely he'll miss a second game in a row. If that's indeed the case, Case Keenum would start at quarterback again in his stead.
