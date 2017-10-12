Vikings' Sam Bradford: No practice Thursday
Bradford (knee) didn't participate in practice Thursday, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
The absence marks Bradford's second in a row after aggravating the bone bruise in his left knee Monday in Chicago. In a post-practice media session Thursday, head coach Mike Zimmer wouldn't comment on Bradford's status, lending credence to the fact the quarterback is unlikely to suit up Sunday against the Packers. If Bradford is deemed inactive for the fourth time in five games this weekend, the Vikings will again trust in Case Keenum to direct the offense.
