Vikings' Sam Bradford: No practice Wednesday

Bradford (knee) won't take part in practice Wednesday, Andrew Krammer of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports. "I'm going to give him the day off today," head coach Mike Zimmer said. "But we're doing everything we can to get him ready to play Sunday. We'll just give him one more day of rest."

After an examination Friday with Dr. James Andrews, Bradford's injury was confirmed to be a bone bruise in his left knee, leaving the quarterback a week-to-week prospect to take the field. If Zimmer's comments are any indication, Bradford is a candidate to return to practice in some capacity Thursday, but the Vikings are unlikely to give him the keys to the offense until he's as close to full health as possible. In the meantime, Case Keenum will continue to operate as the Vikings' starting signal caller.