Vikings' Sam Bradford: No practice Wednesday
Bradford (knee) won't take part in practice Wednesday, Andrew Krammer of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports. "I'm going to give him the day off today," head coach Mike Zimmer said. "But we're doing everything we can to get him ready to play Sunday. We'll just give him one more day of rest."
After an examination Friday with Dr. James Andrews, Bradford's injury was confirmed to be a bone bruise in his left knee, leaving the quarterback a week-to-week prospect to take the field. If Zimmer's comments are any indication, Bradford is a candidate to return to practice in some capacity Thursday, but the Vikings are unlikely to give him the keys to the offense until he's as close to full health as possible. In the meantime, Case Keenum will continue to operate as the Vikings' starting signal caller.
More News
-
Vikings' Sam Bradford: Uncertain to practice this week•
-
Vikings' Sam Bradford: Dr. Andrews confirms no structural damage•
-
Vikings' Sam Bradford: Ruled out by coach•
-
Vikings' Sam Bradford: Not expected to play•
-
Vikings' Sam Bradford: Not on field as practice starts•
-
Vikings' Sam Bradford: Workload limited again Thursday•
-
End-of-bench stash power rankings
Struggling with who deserves the last couple of spots on your roster? Check out the stash power...
-
What you missed: Kelley still No. 1
There might be more exciting options, but Rob Kelley and Chris Johnson received votes of confidence...
-
Week 4 Trade Chart
Whether your team is 3-0 or 0-3, there's a move to be made to make your lineup better. Use...
-
Rankings: Hunt reaches top spot
Our trio of experts have their rankings ready for Week 4. You don't need to set your lineup...
-
Believe it or not: Don't sit Diggs?
That was a crazy week of football and Heath Cummings is here to tell you what you should do...
-
Week 4 QB Rankings
There's no surprises at the top of the QB rankings in Week 4.